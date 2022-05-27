StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LCI opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

