StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.85. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.