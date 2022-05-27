STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($42.02) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €36.39 ($38.71) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($22.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.43.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

