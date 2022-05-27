STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.73. 3,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average is $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

