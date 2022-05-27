Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00.

MRNA stock traded up $11.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,538,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.