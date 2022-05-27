State Street Corp Sells 877,559 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,648,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 877,559 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.57% of Oracle worth $5,986,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 198,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,758. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

