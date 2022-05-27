State Street Corp Purchases 1,553,359 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,992,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QCOM traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $138.81. The company had a trading volume of 355,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

