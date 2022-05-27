State Street Corp Has $5.75 Billion Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,857,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 9.52% of Northrop Grumman worth $5,750,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.46. 13,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,188. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

