State Street Corp Has $24.75 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned about 5.50% of Johnson & Johnson worth $24,750,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.28. 222,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,764. The stock has a market cap of $471.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

