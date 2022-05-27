State Street Corp Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.49% of AbbVie worth $10,745,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 256,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $262.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

