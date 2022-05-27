State Street Corp Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.36% of Texas Instruments worth $7,582,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $176.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

