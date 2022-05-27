State Street Corp Buys 299,165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.71% of Netflix worth $9,926,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.11. The company had a trading volume of 314,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,102. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.02 and a 200 day moving average of $427.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

