State Street Corp Buys 191,484 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.50% of Target worth $8,313,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $165.26. 223,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.27 and a 200 day moving average of $223.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.