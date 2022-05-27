State Street Corp Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,861,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,741,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

