Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Reduced by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.2% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 260,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.