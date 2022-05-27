Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of STAF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.47. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

