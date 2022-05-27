SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSPG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.19) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 338.75 ($4.26).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 270.80 ($3.41) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.87.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

