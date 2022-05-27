SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($23.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,086.38.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. SSE has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.