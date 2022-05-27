SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.83, but opened at $20.50. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 148,871 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $809.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

