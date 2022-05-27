Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.93

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.93 and traded as low as $15.68. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 11,208 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -45.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.