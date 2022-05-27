SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Down 80.8% in May

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 114.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 186,125 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth $731,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 100.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.