Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.