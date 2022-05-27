Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of SR opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

