Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.05

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.05 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.69 ($0.56), with a volume of 861998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.80 ($0.56).

The stock has a market cap of £234.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.13.

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

