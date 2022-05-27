SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.90

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.90 and last traded at $147.39, with a volume of 1243083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,087,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,105,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after purchasing an additional 384,869 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,162,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,572,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

