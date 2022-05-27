SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 140,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

