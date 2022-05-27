SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.93. 88,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

