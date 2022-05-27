SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $326.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $306.28 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

