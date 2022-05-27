SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,638,000. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.20. 14,237,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.