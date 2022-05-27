Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,778 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health comprises 0.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHC. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,581. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

