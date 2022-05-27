Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) CFO Sells $35,052.90 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,228. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $100.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

