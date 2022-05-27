Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Sonder alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SOND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 7.05.

Shares of SOND stock opened at 2.16 on Thursday. Sonder has a 12-month low of 1.67 and a 12-month high of 10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The company had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,972,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonder (SOND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.