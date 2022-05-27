Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLNHP stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

