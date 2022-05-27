Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $5.20. Solo Brands shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 14,424 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

