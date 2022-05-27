Soleus Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,850 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

