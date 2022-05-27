Soleus Capital Management L.P. Invests $904,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARVN. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Arvinas by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 229,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.
In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas (Get Rating)
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
