Soleus Capital Management L.P. Invests $904,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARVN. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Arvinas by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 229,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.