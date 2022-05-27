Soleus Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.6% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 0.36% of United Therapeutics worth $35,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 81,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average of $192.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $229.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,049,190. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

