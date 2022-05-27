Soleus Capital Management L.P. Has $14.22 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares during the quarter. AngioDynamics makes up about 1.4% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 1.33% of AngioDynamics worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

