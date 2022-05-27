Soleus Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte accounts for about 0.7% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vaxcyte by 109.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 22.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $104,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 321,227 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,972. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
