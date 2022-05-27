Soleus Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,295,100 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,295,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,348,000. Apollo Endosurgery makes up about 1.9% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 8.00% of Apollo Endosurgery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APEN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.78. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.