Soleus Capital Management L.P. Acquires 88,610 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Natera makes up approximately 2.1% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Natera worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Natera by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after buying an additional 84,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.24. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

