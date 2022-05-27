SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Trading Down 0.7%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, UBS Group raised SoftwareONE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22.

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

