Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Shares Sold by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,735 shares during the quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,661. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

