Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $75,174,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 648,731 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $6,220,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,924,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 476,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 341,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

DNAD stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Friday. 13,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

