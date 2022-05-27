Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNOW stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 376,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.41. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

