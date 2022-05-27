Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
SNOW stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 376,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.41. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.80.
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
