Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.86.

SNOW opened at $127.36 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

