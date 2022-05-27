Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.86.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

