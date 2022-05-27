Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $385.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.86.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,687. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

