Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of SNAP opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

