Smartshare Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $134,428.08 and $836.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00044685 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

